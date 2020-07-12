Hannah’s Sunday, July 12th Evening Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -It was a little cooler Sunday afternoon compared to Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid-90s across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Heat indexes are in the upper 90s and low 100s. A system of showers and storms is moving to the southeast from central Alabama. These storms have a history of producing high wind gusts around 60 mph. A few of these storms may move into our viewing area this evening and into the overnight hours with rain chances higher in the west The main hazard will be high wind gusts and small hail.

A few of these storms could make it into our area for the first half of the night, especially in our western counties. However, for the most part, we'll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday morning we'll have a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with scattered showers and storms expected in the afternoon.

Temperatures this week will be in the mid-90s with chances for scattered showers and storms almost every day.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.