Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any one state since the beginning of the pandemic. According to state Department of Health statistics, 15,299 people tested positive, for a total of 269,811 cases. California had the previous record of daily positive cases — 11,694, four days ago. New York had 11,571 on April 15. The numbers come at the end of a grim, record-breaking week in Florida, with about 500 fatalities. On Sunday, 45 more deaths were reported. Throughout May and into June, the state reopened much of its economy with some restrictions.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is slowly coming to accept that the Republican National Convention won't be the four-night infomercial for his reelection that he'd anticipated. Already the late August event has moved from North Carolina to Florida, and now coronavirus cases are spiking and there's an economic recession. Trump aides and allies are increasingly questioning whether the convention will be worth the trouble. Some are advocating that it be scrapped altogether. They reason that conventions are meant to lay out a candidate’s vision for the coming four years, not spark months of intrigue over the health and safety those who attend. Ultimately, the call on whether to move forward will be Trump’s alone.

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of setting a Florida church on fire is being held without bail on charges that include attempted second-degree murder and arson. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Steven Shields on Saturday, hours after detectives say he plowed a minivan through the front door of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala. They say he doused the foyer with gasoline and set it on fire, causing extensive damage. According to court documents, Shields told detectives he is mentally ill but had stopped taking his medication. The Marion County Public Defender’s Office was closed Sunday and not accepting phone messages.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — More Floridians died of coronavirus this week than in any other seven-day period. The state recorded nearly 500 deaths over the last seven days, an average of 71 per day. The worst week previously was in early May when the state average 60 deaths per day. Because of the economic shutdown, that rate dropped sharply and three weeks ago the death rate was 30. For two weeks it crept up before exploding the last three days. Since March 1, the state has reported more than 254,500 confirmed cases and about 4,300 deaths.