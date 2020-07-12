Advertisement

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for Ukrainian jet shootdown

This Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo shows debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran.
This Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo shows debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 people.

The report released late Saturday by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the crash.

The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq over the American drone strike that earlier killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

