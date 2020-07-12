Advertisement

Masks 4 Class, getting students masks for school

Masks 4 Class
Masks 4 Class(WCTV)
By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In about six weeks, many students will head back to school and begin a new normal. On this year’s supply list-masks!

That is why ‘The Pavilion’ is hosting the ‘Masks 4 Class'. It is the brain child of two local women, Adrienne Stephenson and Dr. Darice Richard, who are looking to make sure that every student in Leon County has one.

Stacks of fabric, and snips of scissors are the building blocks to create a mask. The duo have put their hands to work for the children in Leon. Richard shares, ”This is just a service project from the heart, just coming together to save our children, one mask at a time.”

Stephenson furthers, “We know that all of us need to be kept safe during this time. I think it something that is important to all of us.”

To help meet the need, are lots of volunteers. Thursday afternoon, the Pavilion turns into a one stop shop. Some dropped off already made masks, others picked up supplies of fabric and ties. But many, grabbed a seat and got to work.

Among the volunteers, is Margelet Hamilton, “You can’t say there is nothing you can do or you can’t sew you can’t this. There is something you can do in the process, and the fact that people have stepped up to say I can do this part I can do that part is amazing.”

This undertaking is a huge community effort. Among the community partners are Jo-Ann fabrics, Kool Beanz, Rags to Bags, Sustainable Tallahassee, Up All Night Security, Shop Tally, SwellCoin, Temple Fit, PEO, among others.

Richard also says it also includes anyone that is willing to lend a helping hand, ”If you can cut paper, you can cut a pattern. If you can sew we need you.”

The goal is to hopefully reach 10 thousand masks by August 9th. First, they will be distributed to eight Title 1 schools, and then to every child in the county’s school system.

Stephenson says, “Knowing that they are going back to school soon and those not returning to the brick and mortar school, we know they still have to live and still have to interact in life. We need to make sure that as they are out and about in whatever way they are out and about they are safe.”

The group meets every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 at the Tallahassee Pavilion.

