Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 14 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It felt a little cooler Sunday morning compared to 24 hours prior. Dewpoints were in the 60s in some locations - lower than what’s usually encountered this time of year. This will keep heat indices a little lower than the previous two days and under Head Advisory criteria, but some locations could see those numbers in the lower 100s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with only a 10% chance of a stray shower or storm.

An approaching cold front, more moisture returning, and a trough of low pressure aloft will help to bring back rain chances to start the new workweek. Highs Monday will be in the mid 90s with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Rain chances will be between 40% and 50% for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 90s.

