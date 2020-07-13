ACC postpones virtual media day indefinitely

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has delayed its virtual media day indefinitely.

The ACC Kickoff event was scheduled to be held virtually from July 21-23. The annual event is usually held in-person and provides various media outlets to meet with select players and coaches from each ACC program, but the event was made virtual in June due to the pandemic.

Now the ACC has announced that the event has been moved, without a makeup date in place.

The conference’s full release can be read below.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed its virtual ACC Football Kickoff media event until further notice.



The event was originally scheduled to be held July 21-23, 2020. https://t.co/A95JjnKEDe — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 13, 2020

This announcement came on Monday, several days after a report -- from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy -- suggested that the conference would be moving to a conference-only schedule. Sources indicated to Noles247 that the scenario is possible after the Big Ten announced its plans to go conference-only this season, but that the report was premature.If the ACC were to go to a conference-only schedule, that would likely mean a later start date to the season given that FSU’s three games in September are all against out-of-conference opponents (West Virginia, Samford, Boise State).

