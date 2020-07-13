After a hot, dry weekend, rain chances increase slightly

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a hot weekend, with a few places reaching the upper 90s for the high and heat indices getting into the triple digits. A huge relief in the heat is not expected this week, but rain chances will increase somewhat.

At the surface, a cold front was stretched from Georgia westward to Arkansas Monday morning. This front will not bring cooler weather (sorry), but instead help become a lifting mechanism for showers and storms in the Southeast. Aloft, a trough of low pressure was over the Southeast, providing anther lifting mechanism of showers and storms. Rain chances for the rest of Monday will be near 50% with highs in the middle 90s.

The trough of low pressure aloft will move east Tuesday, but some mid-level energy will move through the southeast with the surface front still around. Rain chances will still be near 50 percent with highs back in the mid-90s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, a ridge of high pressure in the mid-levels will build and move from the west to east into the Southeast. In the lower levels, a ridge of high pressure will build into the Southeast from the Atlantic, bringing more of a southeasterly flow to more of an easterly flow by the weekend. The aforementioned cold front should be fizzled out by then. Rain chances will still remain, but not be as elevated starting Wednesday (around 40%). Better chances will be in our eastern locations late-week such as Valdosta and Live Oak as the flow becomes more easterly. High temperatures will still be in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.