Advertisement

After a hot, dry weekend, rain chances increase slightly

After a dry and hot weekend, rain chances will be slightly elevated for the new work week.
After a dry and hot weekend, rain chances will be slightly elevated for the new work week.(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a hot weekend, with a few places reaching the upper 90s for the high and heat indices getting into the triple digits. A huge relief in the heat is not expected this week, but rain chances will increase somewhat.

At the surface, a cold front was stretched from Georgia westward to Arkansas Monday morning. This front will not bring cooler weather (sorry), but instead help become a lifting mechanism for showers and storms in the Southeast. Aloft, a trough of low pressure was over the Southeast, providing anther lifting mechanism of showers and storms. Rain chances for the rest of Monday will be near 50% with highs in the middle 90s.

The trough of low pressure aloft will move east Tuesday, but some mid-level energy will move through the southeast with the surface front still around. Rain chances will still be near 50 percent with highs back in the mid-90s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, a ridge of high pressure in the mid-levels will build and move from the west to east into the Southeast. In the lower levels, a ridge of high pressure will build into the Southeast from the Atlantic, bringing more of a southeasterly flow to more of an easterly flow by the weekend. The aforementioned cold front should be fizzled out by then. Rain chances will still remain, but not be as elevated starting Wednesday (around 40%). Better chances will be in our eastern locations late-week such as Valdosta and Live Oak as the flow becomes more easterly. High temperatures will still be in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hannah’s Sunday, July 12th Evening Update

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
It was a little cooler Sunday afternoon compared to Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid-90s across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Heat indexes are in the upper 90s and low 100s. A system of showers and storms is moving to the southeast from central Alabama. These storms have a history of producing high wind gusts around 60 mph. A few of these storms may move into our viewing area this evening and into the overnight hours with rain chances higher in the west The main hazard will be high wind gusts and small hail.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 14 - Morning Update

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It felt a little better outside compared to Saturday morning, but it will still be hot to wrap up the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday, July 11th Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Sunday will be another hot day, but dew points will be lower keeping heat indexes a little cooler. That being said, high temperatures will still reach the mid to upper 90s across the region.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 11 - Morning Update

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The temperatures were climbing quickly Saturday morning, but how high will it get? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, July 10 - Evening Update

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The heat was the story Friday, but could we see more of it again to start the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.

News

Sea level rise study mandated for state-funded coastal construction

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Florida now mandates a sea level rise study for all new publicly-funded construction along coastal zones in an effort to mitigate from rising sea levels due to climate change.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says you should expect a hot and humid weekend.

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 8, 2020

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for the evening of July 8, 2020.

Weather

Tropical development possible off of the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic coast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
A broad low near South Carolina has the potential to develop into a subtropical or tropical system over the next few days.

Forecast

Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 8, 2020

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect temperatures to rise as we head to the end of the week.