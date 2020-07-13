GBI investigating Grady County homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations say they are assisting the Grady County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of a death in Ochlocknee, Georgia.

GBI says on Sunday around 2:56 p.m., they were requested by GCSO to assist in the death investigation of a male who was located off highway 111.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows a domestic dispute took place, in which the victim was shot in the arm.

GBI says the victim was sent for an autopsy to be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab.

Officials say they are withholding the identity of the victim until next of kin has been notified.

GBI says there is a suspect in the case, and criminal charges are being sought and the cause is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on either case is asked and encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or Grady County Sheriff’s Office at 229-377-5200.

