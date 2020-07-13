Advertisement

GBI investigating Grady County homicide

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)(WRDW)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations say they are assisting the Grady County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of a death in Ochlocknee, Georgia.

GBI says on Sunday around 2:56 p.m., they were requested by GCSO to assist in the death investigation of a male who was located off highway 111.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows a domestic dispute took place, in which the victim was shot in the arm.

GBI says the victim was sent for an autopsy to be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab.

Officials say they are withholding the identity of the victim until next of kin has been notified.

GBI says there is a suspect in the case, and criminal charges are being sought and the cause is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on either case is asked and encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or Grady County Sheriff’s Office at 229-377-5200.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Democrats seek stronger pandemic response following record case numbers

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Florida Democrats are taking aim at the governor in a new television spot accusing him of downplaying the pandemic.

News

Comet Neowise lights up the summer sky

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Messier
The comet will be closest to earth on July 22 and 23, at a distance of only 64 million miles. Neowise won’t pass by Earth again until the year 8786.

FHSAA

Leon County cancels remaining summer practices

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Leon County Schools have announced all athletic practices have been canceled for the rest of the summer.

News

Two arrested following Saturday night shooting on Pasco Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the 1800 block of Pasco Street on Saturday night.

Latest News

News

Gov. Jim Justice reinstates crowd size limit to 25

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

After a hot, dry weekend, rain chances increase slightly

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
An approaching front will help increase rain chances after a dry and hot weekend.

Breaking News

Missing five-year-old girl in Madison County found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Edan Schultz
The five-year old girl who went missing overnight in Madison has been found.

Seminoles

ACC postpones virtual media day indefinitely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Sonnone
The Atlantic Coast Conference has delayed its virtual media day indefinitely.

News

Madison County deputies provide further details in AMBER Alert of Madison County five-year-old

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released new details regarding the AMBER Alert of five-year-old Naomi Herring.

News

Gov. Kemp suggests Mayor Bottoms enforce state restrictions amid reopening rollback

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angelina Velasquez
It's back to Phase 1 of reopening for the city of Atlanta as the entire state of Georgia continues to experience record-breaking spikes in coronaivrus cases.