Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — All 22 teams in the NBA restart had to pack more than ever, for a road trip like none other. Every team is assured of spending at least five weeks at Disney, and some could be there for three months. That means equipment managers are among the unsung heroes of the NBA's restart plan. Many say they packed four to five times what they would ordinarily bring on a road trip. By the time games start, the 22 teams will have more than 4,000 jerseys between them. And teams that are used to bringing two equipment managers on trips will have to make do with one.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United shortly before it was scheduled to begin Sunday morning because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for the coronavirus. The unconfirmed positive test was for a D.C. United player, while a Toronto player returned the inconclusive test. The league announced Sunday night that the match would be rescheduled for Monday with a 9 a.m. EDT kickoff after all players on both teams had tested negative during the additional round of testing.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored in the seventh-minute of second-half stoppage time as Minnesota United rallied with two late goals to beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Sunday night in the MLS is Back tournament. Minnesota stole the victory with two goals in stoppage time as Kansas City was unable to hold on after going down to 10-men. Minnesota pulled even in the second-minute of stoppage time after Jan Gregus’ free kick was directed into the net by Kansas City’s Khiry Shelton for an own goal. Shelton scored late in the first half for Kansas City.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Collin Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open with a two-putt par from 10 feet on the third playoff hole. But this finish was so much more than that. Morikawa was three shots behind with three holes to play when he finished par-birdie-par for a 66 to force a playoff with Justin Thomas. Then after watching Thomas make a 50-foot birdie in the playoff, Morikawa drained a 25-foot birdie to keep going. Thomas had another chance to win until missing from 10 feet. And on the third extra hole at No. 10, Thomas found trouble off the tee and made bogey.