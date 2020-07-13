Advertisement

Leon County cancels remaining summer practices

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools have announced all athletic practices have been canceled for the rest of the summer.

The school district made the announcement on Twitter, and says a “final decision” on fall sports will be made in the “coming weeks.”

This news comes just days after Godby High School suspended their voluntary summer workouts, but head coach Brandon McCray said no player had tested positive.

On June 23, Leon County announced one county athlete had tested positive, but the athlete nor the school was specified or named.

As of Monday’s 11 a.m. update from the Florida Department of Health, there are 2,448 cases of COVID-19 in Leon County.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

