Leon County cancels remaining summer practices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools have announced all athletic practices have been canceled for the rest of the summer.

The school district made the announcement on Twitter, and says a “final decision” on fall sports will be made in the “coming weeks.”

Starting tomorrow, all athletic training programs and practices will be canceled for the rest of the summer. We will make a final decision on Fall sports in the coming weeks. — Leon County Schools (@LeonSchools) July 13, 2020

This news comes just days after Godby High School suspended their voluntary summer workouts, but head coach Brandon McCray said no player had tested positive.

On June 23, Leon County announced one county athlete had tested positive, but the athlete nor the school was specified or named.

As of Monday’s 11 a.m. update from the Florida Department of Health, there are 2,448 cases of COVID-19 in Leon County.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.