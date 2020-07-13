Advertisement

Madison County deputies provide further details in AMBER Alert of Madison County five-year-old

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released new details regarding the AMBER Alert of five-year-old Naomi Herring.

According to MCSO, deputies were dispatched to the Deerwood Inn in the 150 block of St. Augustine Road near the I-10 interchange south of State Road 53 just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say arriving deputies were informed of Herring’s disappearance, saying she was last seen asleep in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m., along with another child in the care of an adult male.

According to authorities, at 1:40 a.m., the mother returned to the room and found the room door was closed, but unlocked.

Authorities say after entering the room, Herring was found to be missing.

MCSO says the surrounding area is being searched by multiple deputies, along with the Canine tracking team from the Madison Unit of the Florida Department of Corrections.

Officials say air support from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit is also being utilized.

The investigation into the disappearance of Herring along with search efforts remains very active. Anyone with information regarding the possible whereabouts of Naomi is urged to call 911 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (850) 973-4001 extension 1.

Officials describe Herring as approximately three feet tall and 35 pounds with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black and yellow bumble bee dress and blue shorts.

