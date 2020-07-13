Advertisement

Man dies in crash in Suwannee County

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say he was hit by a pickup truck in Suwannee County.

Troopers say a 23-year-old man was driving his truck on 216th street on Sunday morning.

Two pedestrians - a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman - were walking on the Eastbound lanes.

That’s when the truck hit the two pedestrians. Troopers say the man died on the scene.

The woman was taken to Lake City Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

