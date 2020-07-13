Advertisement

Missing five-year-old girl in Madison County found safe

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released new information regarding the AMBER Alert of five-year-old Madison County child Naomi Herring.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released new information regarding the AMBER Alert of five-year-old Madison County child Naomi Herring.
By Edan Schultz
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - The five-year-old girl who went missing overnight in Madison has been found.

Officials say Naomi Rose Herring is safe.

Herring was reported missing just before 2 a.m. Monday from the Deerwood Inn on St. Augustine Road in Madison. Officials say she was found at the Ragans Campground, just down the road from where she was reported to have gone missing.

The family told deputies the girl was last seen asleep in a motel room along with another child and a man.

Her mother had been away about an hour when she returned to the room and discovered Naomi was missing, while the other child and the adult were still sleeping.

Authorities searched the surrounding area and brought in a dog team to help. The sheriff’s office also called in Leon County’s helicopter for assistance.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

