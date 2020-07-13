Advertisement

MPD makes shooting arrest

Local police say a man shot into an unoccupied vehicle.
Local police say a man shot into an unoccupied vehicle.(Associated Press)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department has made an arrest in a Friday afternoon shooting.

As officers arrived they learned that a person was seen shooting a handgun into an unoccupied car while driving another car.

As authorities continued their investigation, they found several bullet holes located on the driver’s side door and a bullet shell on the front passenger side.

Police identified the shooter as Johnterris Smith and a witness was also able to describe the car Smith was driving at the time of the shooting. Smith admitted that the car belonged to his girlfriend.

Officers obtained consent to conduct a search of the car. During their search, several shell casings were located inside the car. During a search of Smith’s person, the vehicle’s keys were located inside his pants pocket.

Smith is also currently on probation for felony charges.

Johnterris Smith was placed under arrest for shooting into an unoccupied conveyance, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm as a felon, and violation of probation.

At this time, the firearm used during the incident has not been found.

This investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending at this time.

