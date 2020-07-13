NJCAA approves new schedule; TCC to begin bulk of seasons in January

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Junior College Athletic Association has approved a new calendar that will move all sports, except for cross country and track, to begin no earlier than January 2021.

Tallahassee Community College Athletic Director Rob Chaney says the Eagles’ baseball, softball and basketball programs will have a fall practice season will be part of the calendar, but regular-season competition will be entirely played in the spring term.

Chaney added that cross country and track and field are on schedule for a normal fall season.

National college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman tweeted that, as part of the NJCAA’s new schedule, the basketball season will be permitted to 60 calendar days of practice and scrimmages between September 15-December 15, 2020, competition beginning on January 22, a maximum of 22 regular-season games and a championship season starting on April 19, 2021.

NJCAA also agrees on the following for basketball Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice & scrimmages within Sept 15, 2020 - Dec 15, 2020.

• Allowed five (5) scrimmage dates in total for the year, w/max of (2) scrimmage dates allowed in the spring https://t.co/oCfGuCyEC3 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 13, 2020

TCC’s men’s basketball season came to a close before the beginning of the national NJCAA tournament, while the women’s season was played in its entirety.

The Eagles’ baseball team had their season get suspended, and eventually canceled, on March 14. TCC was 20-9.

The full new NJCAA schedule plan can be read below.

With approval from the Board of Regents, the @NJCAA has announced its updated plan of action for the 2020-21 academic year that will move a majority of competition to the spring semester.



Release | https://t.co/JUbi3B3ZjB pic.twitter.com/w7nHVfF28g — NJCAA (@NJCAA) July 13, 2020

