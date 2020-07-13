Advertisement

NOAA: June was the third-warmest on record globally

FILE- In this March 8, 2014, file photo steam from the Jeffrey Energy Center coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the setting sun near St. Marys, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another June, another warmer-than-average month. Globally, the temperature of the land and sea departure from normal was tied with 2015, ranking it third since 1880 according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“The June 2020 global land and ocean surface temperature was 1.66°F (0.92°C) above the 20th-century average of 59.9°F (15.5°C), tying with 2015 as the third-highest June temperature in the 141-year record,” according to NOAA’s release. “Only the Junes of 2016 and 2019 were warmer.”

It was also the 44th consecutive June with temperatures above the 20th century average and the 426th consecutive month of numbers above that average, according to NOAA. Nine of the ten warmest Junes have also been since 2010.

Based on the 1981 to 2010 average, a few of the “hot spots” have been in the Midwest, eastern Europe, northern Russia. The coolest locations included the Southeast where temps were near average to less than a degree cooler than average.

Overall across the globe, it was another warm June.
Overall across the globe, it was another warm June.(NCEI/NOAA)

Locally, the average temperature in Tallahassee was 0.2°F below the 1981 to 2010 average according to the National Weather Service. Apalachicola was 0.4°F above average in June.

So far in 2020, it has been an above-average year for temperatures. Temperatures in the Southeast were over a degree above normal, according to NOAA. In Tallahassee, the average year-to-date temperature was 70°F. If 2020 was complete, it would make the year the sixth warmest in Tallahassee since 1940, according to data from xmACIS.

This global map shows the January through June 2020 temperature departure from the 1981-2010 average.
This global map shows the January through June 2020 temperature departure from the 1981-2010 average.(NCEI/NOAA)

No land or water locations recorded record cold temperatures so far this year, according to NOAA. The year 2020 has the potential to be one of the top five warmest on record.

Scientists warn that temperatures will continue to warm as carbon emissions continue across the globe. Global temperature increases may be between 2.5°F and 10°F over the next century, according to NASA. Impacts from a warmer world include higher mosquito populations in the Southeast U.S. that can transmit disease, making the oceans warmer and more acidic, and cause hurricanes to be more intense and increase rainfall rates.

