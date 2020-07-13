Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, July 13 - Evening Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another hot afternoon on Monday with very few showers and storms. Rain chances will be low for Monday night with lows in the mid to upper 70s with rain chances at 30%.

With a cold front inching toward the Southeast, rain chances will be near 60% Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s inland. Rain chances will begin to drop to 40% by the end of the week as a ridge of high pressure aloft moves and builds east into the Southeast. The summer heat will stick around.

