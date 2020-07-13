Report: FHSAA to hold emergency board of directors meeting regarding fall sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High School Athletic Association will hold an emergency board of directors meeting next Monday to talk about whether or not to move forward with the fall sports season.

The meeting was first reported by Jacksonville’s News4Jax’s Justin Barney.

FHSAA will hold an emergency board of directors meeting on July 20 at 5 p.m. to discuss the status of fall sports. Fall sports practice is scheduled to begin July 27. — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) July 13, 2020

The announcement comes mere hours after Leon County Schools announced the cancelation of in-person workouts for the summer for all of its county schools.

The fall sports schedule officially begins on July 27 with the first day of practices.

