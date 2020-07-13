Report: FHSAA to hold emergency board of directors meeting regarding fall sports
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High School Athletic Association will hold an emergency board of directors meeting next Monday to talk about whether or not to move forward with the fall sports season.
The meeting was first reported by Jacksonville’s News4Jax’s Justin Barney.
The announcement comes mere hours after Leon County Schools announced the cancelation of in-person workouts for the summer for all of its county schools.
The fall sports schedule officially begins on July 27 with the first day of practices.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.