Two arrested following Saturday night shooting on Pasco Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the 1800 block of Pasco Street on Saturday night.

TPD says just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, officials arriving at the scene found a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Authorities say they were told by the victim that he was walking through the parking lot of the complex when he was shot, without provocation.

TPD says they took the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Michael B. O’Day, into custody.

According to the City of Tallahassee, an investigation into the location of the firearm led to a nearby apartment; officials say the resident of the apartment claimed no knowledge of the gun’s location.

After a search warrant was conducted, the gun was located and the resident, 26-year-old Jamie Lee, was charged.

Officials say O’Day is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to TPD, Lee is facing charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of amphetamine (violation of probation) and aggravated assault with a firearm (violation of probation).

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.