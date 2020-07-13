Advertisement

Withlacoochee River contaminated in parts of South Georgia and North Florida

Withlacoochee River
Withlacoochee River(WCTV)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Florida Health Department issued an advisory last Friday for parts of North Florida near the Withlacoochee River regarding alarming rates of E. coli.

“Right now, the results are not good,” Suwannee river-keeper John Quarterman said.

For counts of E. coli, Quarterman says anything less than 410 is okay, but zero is always ideal.

On Saturday, his team discovered numbers as high as 5,233 just west of Clyattville at the Knights Ferry Boat Ramp in Lowndes County.

"Every time this happens, they immediately point and say it's Valdosta," Quarterman said. "Well, this time it's almost certainly not Valdosta."

The high data was collected just below the city from Knights Ferry Boat Ramp to Madison Blue Spring in Florida.

"You know it's something that we're continuing to keep an eye on, but as far as the numbers around the city of Valdosta, those have all stayed relatively low," the City of Valdosta's PIO Ashlyn Johnson said.

City crews test the river three times a week for 40 river miles down to the Georgia-Florida line. Since Valdosta's major sewage spill last December, they've seen no alarming contamination rates in the area.

But they’re taking more precaution now by building an additional equalization basin at the river treatment plant. It’s the city’s sixth storage space capable of catching more than 7 million gallons of river water in the event of an overflow.

"It's something that you hope you never have to use. But just kind of like insurance, you have it in case you get that huge rainfall again," Johnson said.

The new project will help prevent sewage spills into the river.

"It's good they're doing the catch basin and other improvements," Quarterman said. "They need to keep doing that because if there's a big rain without that catch basin, we could have a repeat of December 2018."

Johnson says the city will break ground on the new basin towards the end of the week.

“I think it shows transparency and accountability on the city’s part, just investing in infrastructure like this,” she said. “This is gonna be an expensive project, but I think it shows the residents that we’re committed to preventing these spills at all cost.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Police Citizens Advisory Council holds first meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Citizens Advisory Council met for the first time on Monday, discussing expectations and commitments.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, July 13 - Evening Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike McCall
It was another hot day with not a lot of rain, but will the rain chances come back? Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details and your forecast.

News

Leon Classroom Teacher Association concerned about returning to classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Class for Leon County schools will begin on Wednesday, August 19.

News

Tire marks over ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural draw mixed feelings from Tallahassee residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Less than a week after “Black Lives Matter” was painted near Collegetown, tire marks now cover the mural.

Latest News

News

Missing five-year-old girl in Madison County found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
The five-year-old girl who went missing overnight in Madison has been found.

News

Tire marks over ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural draw mixed feelings from Tallahassee residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
Less than a week after “Black Lives Matter” was painted near Collegetown, tire marks now cover the mural.

News

Leon Classroom Teacher Association concerned about returning to classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna says more than half of the parents are planning to send their child back to school for face to face learning.

FHSAA

Report: FHSAA to hold emergency board of directors meeting regarding fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida High School Athletic Association will hold an emergency board of directors meeting next Monday to talk about whether or not to move forward with the fall sports season.

Weather

NOAA: June was the third-warmest on record globally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was another warm June globally, but it also has been a really warm year so far - even in places like Tallahassee.

Eagles

NJCAA approves new schedule; TCC to begin bulk of seasons in January

Updated: 3 hours ago
The National Junior College Athletic Association has approved a new calendar that will move all sports, except for cross country and track, to begin no earlier than January 2021.