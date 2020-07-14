2021 meeting between Seminoles, Fighting Irish moved back a day
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced the Seminoles 2021 opener against Notre Dame in Tallahassee has moved to Sunday, September 5.
FSU announced the change Tuesday in a press release.
The Noles were originally slated to host the Fighting Irish on Monday, Sept. 6.
Notre Dame headlines a home schedule in 2021 that also features Miami, Louisville, North Carolina State, Syracuse, UMass and Jacksonville State.
