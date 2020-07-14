Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend team up with Second Harvest to distribute meals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This summer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend are providing friendship and food.

The non-profit is teaming up with Second Harvest of the Big Bend to distribute meals to families in need.

Families can stop by and pick up a sack lunch with a sandwich, snacks and milk. Volunteers say they’re happy to provide the kids with much-needed food and get to see their families in person.

“You really get more of the personable time, even if it’s just a few minutes with them. That’s really been the best thing and they’re just so grateful to see someone and be able to have the food. The children, they always have happy faces on so it’s really great to see them.”

Meal distribution is every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.