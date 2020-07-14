Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend team up with Second Harvest to distribute meals

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend Food Distribution
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend Food Distribution(WCTV)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This summer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend are providing friendship and food.

The non-profit is teaming up with Second Harvest of the Big Bend to distribute meals to families in need.

Families can stop by and pick up a sack lunch with a sandwich, snacks and milk. Volunteers say they’re happy to provide the kids with much-needed food and get to see their families in person.

“You really get more of the personable time, even if it’s just a few minutes with them. That’s really been the best thing and they’re just so grateful to see someone and be able to have the food. The children, they always have happy faces on so it’s really great to see them.”

Meal distribution is every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Appellate court mulls penalties for local officials who violate gun preemption

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Local elected officials could face fines as high as $5,000 and potential removal from office.

News

GBI makes arrest in connection to Grady County homicide

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have made an arrest in connection to a weekend homicide in Grady County.

News

Thomasville therapist talks COVID-19 impact on children ahead of school starting back

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Niah Humphrey
As the school year slowly approaches, some children may feel unsure about how to handle changes with COVID-19.

Seminoles

2021 meeting between Seminoles, Fighting Irish from Labor Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State has announced the Seminoles 2021 opener against Notre Dame in Tallahassee has moved to Sunday, September 5.

Latest News

News

Leon County decides how to distribute CARES Act funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Leon County Commission discussed the distribution of its CARES Act funding.

News

TPD CAC holds first meeting

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Citizens Advisory Council met for the first time on Monday, discussing expectations and commitments.

News

Hong Kong Disneyland closing again as Disney World reopens two more parks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey McNamara
Hong Kong Disneyland is once again closing its doors following an increase in coronavirus cases.

News

Leon County Schools announce block scheduling, share parent choice data

Updated: 4 hours ago
Leon County Schools announce block scheduling, share parent choice data

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 14, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 14, 2020.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, July 14 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
It's another summer morning with reasonable rain chances, but a changing patter may allow for lower odds of storms by late week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details and your forecast.