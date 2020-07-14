Current conditions make implementing new offensive, defensive schemes tough for Leon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, Leon County Schools announced all in-person workouts were ending for the remainder of the summer.

The decision is one that puts yet another wrench into the plans for the Leon Lions.

As fall practice, hopefully, nears, the Lions look to implement new schemes on both sides of the ball, but with COVID-19 having wiped out spring ball, and Monday’s announcement of summer workouts coming to a close, it’s proving to be a difficult task.

“It might be a scheme that can get this big,” head coach Garrett Jahn said, “But were are going to focus those first two weeks on this part. If we don’t perfect that until week three, then we don’t add more until week three. It might look a little rough at first because it is going to be new to the guys and some of the players and the staff.”

The Lions, like much of the rest of the state, await to hear the FHSAA’s decision on the upcoming season on July 20.

As it currently stands, Leon opens the season August 20 against Trinity Catholic.

