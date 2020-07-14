Florosa woman charged with stabbing her husband

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Florosa woman has been arrested after stabbing her husband multiple times following an argument at their home Sunday morning.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Kereng Naburn was arrested on one count of domestic violence related aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies responded to the couples’ home just before 2 a.m. after one call of a woman screaming and another call from a man at the address saying he had been stabbed.

Deputies found the victim, 33-year-old Franklin Naburn, with stab wounds to his head, face, arm, and back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

