GBI makes arrest in connection to Grady County homicide
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have made an arrest in connection to a weekend homicide in Grady County.
GBI says they have arrested 34-year-old Desiree Michelle Green in the death of a yet-to-be-identified man.
Authorities say Green has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Officials say Green has been booked in the Grady County Jail.
