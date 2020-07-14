GBI makes arrest in connection to Grady County homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have made an arrest in connection to a weekend homicide in Grady County.

GBI says they have arrested 34-year-old Desiree Michelle Green in the death of a yet-to-be-identified man.

Authorities say Green has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Officials say Green has been booked in the Grady County Jail.

