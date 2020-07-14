Advertisement

GBI makes arrest in connection to Grady County homicide

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(WMTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have made an arrest in connection to a weekend homicide in Grady County.

GBI says they have arrested 34-year-old Desiree Michelle Green in the death of a yet-to-be-identified man.

Authorities say Green has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Officials say Green has been booked in the Grady County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend team up with Second Harvest to distribute meals

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Messier
This Summer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend are providing friendship and food.

News

Appellate court mulls penalties for local officials who violate gun preemption

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Local elected officials could face fines as high as $5,000 and potential removal from office.

News

Thomasville therapist talks COVID-19 impact on children ahead of school starting back

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Niah Humphrey
As the school year slowly approaches, some children may feel unsure about how to handle changes with COVID-19.

Seminoles

2021 meeting between Seminoles, Fighting Irish from Labor Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State has announced the Seminoles 2021 opener against Notre Dame in Tallahassee has moved to Sunday, September 5.

Latest News

News

Leon County decides how to distribute CARES Act funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Leon County Commission discussed the distribution of its CARES Act funding.

News

TPD CAC holds first meeting

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Citizens Advisory Council met for the first time on Monday, discussing expectations and commitments.

News

Hong Kong Disneyland closing again as Disney World reopens two more parks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey McNamara
Hong Kong Disneyland is once again closing its doors following an increase in coronavirus cases.

News

Leon County Schools announce block scheduling, share parent choice data

Updated: 4 hours ago
Leon County Schools announce block scheduling, share parent choice data

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 14, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 14, 2020.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, July 14 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
It's another summer morning with reasonable rain chances, but a changing patter may allow for lower odds of storms by late week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details and your forecast.