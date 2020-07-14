Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend will face a judge and at least one of her accusers by video at a hearing to determine whether she stays behind bars until trial on charges she helped Epstein find school girls to sexually abuse. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court. It occurs a day after prosecutors argued in court papers that the 58-year-old British socialite will flee the country if she is freed on $5 million bail. That's the bail amount her defense lawyers recommended on Friday, when they called for her release. They said electronic monitoring, private security and her friends and two siblings in the New York area would keep her in place.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A top doctor is warning that Florida’s rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases is turning Miami into the “epicenter of the pandemic," and an epidemiologist says the region’s situation “extremely grave.” Their assessments come as Florida recorded more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday after a record-setting weekend. The spike partly reflects the larger number of tests being performed but also a high percentage of those returning positive. The state set a national daily record of more than 15,000 cases reported Sunday. The state added another 35 deaths Monday, with the one-week average remaining at 71 per day.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested on charges that he helped start a fire that engulfed a building housing a Champs Sports store in Tampa during unrest that followed a protest over the death of George Floyd in May. Federal authorities said Monday that Terrance Lee Hester surrendered in Oswego, New York, last week and is facing a charge of damaging or destroying by fire a building used in interstate commerce. According to a criminal complaint, the 20-year-old Tampa man was identified in surveillance video as throwing a flaming piece of cloth into the Champs store through a broken window.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Mexican man being held in U.S. immigration custody in Florida died shortly after testing positive for the coronavirus. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 51-year-old Onoval Perez-Montufa died Sunday afternoon at a Palm Beach County hospital. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 2 at the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, which is west of Lake Okeechobee. Perez-Montufa initially entered ICE custody June 15 following his release from federal prison in Massachusetts, where he had served 12 years for cocaine distribution. He was in ICE custody pending his removal to Mexico.