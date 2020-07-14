Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — Florida surpassed its one day record for coronavirus deaths, amid rising fears of a resurgent pandemic. The 132 new deaths pushed the state's seven-day average to more than double what it was two weeks ago. Britain and France announced Tuesday they will require people to wear face masks in public indoor spaces and an Australian state threatened to jail anyone caught violating quarantines, amid rising global fears about a resurgence of the pandemic. British officials announced the requirement after weeks of dismissing the value of masks, and said it will take effect July 24. In France, President Emmanuel Macron said masks will be required by Aug. 1, after recent rave parties and widespread backsliding on social distancing raised concerns about a rebound.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that O'Neal stayed with the woman on Monday until deputies arrived at the scene. He fist-bumped the deputies who thanked him for his help. The woman is heard on the video posted to Facebook telling deputies that her tire blew out, forcing her to stop. O'Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, said he was passing through Gainesville.

MIAMI (AP) — The FBI arrested a fugitive who'd been on the run for five years when he arrived at Miami International Airport last week. Jonathan Cifuentes flew into Miami International Airport in federal custody on Friday and was arrested on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He was wanted for a 2015 shooting at a Doral club. The agency then took him to jail, where he is being held on two counts of attempted premeditated murder and one count of discharging a fire arm in public. Cifuentes arranged the surrender through his Miami attorney Antonio Valiente.