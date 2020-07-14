Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend will face a judge and at least one of her accusers by video at a hearing to determine whether she stays behind bars until trial on charges she helped Epstein find school girls to sexually abuse. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court. It occurs a day after prosecutors argued in court papers that the 58-year-old British socialite will flee the country if she is freed on $5 million bail. That's the bail amount her defense lawyers recommended on Friday, when they called for her release. They said electronic monitoring, private security and her friends and two siblings in the New York area would keep her in place.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have been charged with stealing 93 protected sea turtle eggs. Federal prosecutors in West Palm Beach announced charges Monday against Carl Lawrence Cobb and Bruce Wayne Bivins. They each face three felony counts, including violating the Endangered Species Act. A criminal complaint says Cobb dropped Bivins off at the Singer Island Beach, just north of Palm Beach, on the night of May 24. Florida wildlife officers say they spotted Bivins taking the eggs and then recovered them after stopping Cobb's truck. The eggs were relocated by marine biologists. Investigators say the men had been planning to sell the eggs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A top doctor is warning that Florida’s rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases is turning Miami into the “epicenter of the pandemic," and an epidemiologist says the region’s situation “extremely grave.” Their assessments come as Florida recorded more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday after a record-setting weekend. The spike partly reflects the larger number of tests being performed but also a high percentage of those returning positive. The state set a national daily record of more than 15,000 cases reported Sunday. The state added another 35 deaths Monday, with the one-week average remaining at 71 per day.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested on charges that he helped start a fire that engulfed a building housing a Champs Sports store in Tampa during unrest that followed a protest over the death of George Floyd in May. Federal authorities said Monday that Terrance Lee Hester surrendered in Oswego, New York, last week and is facing a charge of damaging or destroying by fire a building used in interstate commerce. According to a criminal complaint, the 20-year-old Tampa man was identified in surveillance video as throwing a flaming piece of cloth into the Champs store through a broken window.