Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Houston’s Russell Westbrook has tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite that setback involving a high-profile player, there is optimism that the NBA's strict health protocols for its restart are working so far. It was also announced Monday that two players tested positive for the virus after arriving in Central Florida last week. But neither of those positive players ever made it out of quarantine, so neither entered the so-called bubble and could mingle freely with other players, coaches and staff. At least two players have been disciplined for violating quarantine upon their teams’ respective arrivals last week.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Federico Higuain and Frederic Brillant both scored late in the second half as D.C. United rallied for a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC in the MLS is Back tournament. D.C. United played the entire second half with 10 men after Junior Moreno picked up a second yellow card during first-half stoppage time and was sent off. Despite being short-handed, D.C. United finished its two chances in the closing minutes to earn one point. Ayo Akinola scored twice in the first half for Toronto, both off assists from Alejandro Pozuelo.

NEW YORK (AP) — Elena Delle Donne’s request to be medically excused from the WNBA season has been denied. The league's reigning MVP confirmed that decision in a statement and said she is weighing whether to play. Delle Donne said the independent panel of doctors the league and union agreed upon to decide whether players should be medically excused deemed her not to be “high risk” for complications from COVID-19. Delle Donne has battled Lyme disease since 2008. She says her personal doctor has advised her she is at risk for complications if she were to contract the coronavirus. If Delle Donne decides not to play, the Mystics wouldn't have to pay her salary.