Hong Kong Disneyland closing again as Disney World reopens two more parks

Hong Kong Disneyland is once again closing its doors following an increase in coronavirus cases. The announcement comes as Walt Disney World in Florida continues its phased reopening despite a surge of cases in the state.

Hong Kong's park, which reopened on June 18, will close on Wednesday until further notice. The city recently banned public gatherings of more than four people to combat newly spreading COVID-19 infections.

“As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland Park will temporarily close from July 15, 2020,” says a statement on the park’s website.

On the same day, two parks at Disney World in Florida – Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios – will reopen.

Hong Kong has reported 250 new COVID-19 infections since July 6. On Monday, Hong Kong's leader announced new restrictions related to the coronavirus, after 41 out of 52 cases that were recently reported were transmitted locally, The Associated Press reported.

According to Hong Kong Disneyland’s announcement, hotels at the park will remain open with an “adjusted level of service” and “enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities.”

"We are in contact with health authorities and the government about the situation," it says.

The new restrictions come amid rising coronavirus cases worldwide. Several countries have cracked down on punishments for those who violate rules put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19. Anyone caught violating quarantine in Queensland, Australia, is now eligible for up to six months in jail.

In the United States, the pandemic’s focus has shifted from New York to other large states like Florida, which saw a record number of cases over the weekend. On Sunday it reported 15,299 new coronavirus cases over 24 hours, the largest number of new reported cases in a state in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

