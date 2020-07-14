Advertisement

Leon County Schools announce block scheduling, share parent choice data

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel and Katie Kaplan
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, Leon County Schools announced they will be moving their middle and high schools to a block-schedule for the fall semester of the 2020/21 school year as in-person learning resumes.

The school district made the announcement on social media.

The district says there will be no disruption to the regular length of the school day.

“We are constantly fixing the bicycle while we’re riding it,” said LCS Spokesperson Chris Petley when asked about why the announcement was made one hour before the deadline for parents to decide if they will have their students attend in-person classes or attend the online academies this semester.

Petley tells WCTV the plan was devised, then a conversation with principals was held last week before a conference call with nearly 1,000 teachers, followed by a poll.

Parent choice data

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the school district says about 17,000 parents had made their choice; roughly 64% said they’ll have their children return to in-person learning.

The district says parents can change their mind this week, and this week only, with their decision.

LCS also advises parents to pay attention to Tuesday’s school board meeting, as some important decisions will be made, including delaying the first day of school until the 19th.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Withlacoochee River contaminated in parts of South Georgia and North Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The Florida Health Department issued an advisory last Friday for parts of North Florida near the Withlacoochee River regarding alarming rates of E. coli.

News

Tallahassee Police Citizens Advisory Council holds first meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Citizens Advisory Council met for the first time on Monday, discussing expectations and commitments.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, July 13 - Evening Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
It was another hot day with not a lot of rain, but will the rain chances come back? Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details and your forecast.

News

Leon Classroom Teacher Association concerned about returning to classroom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Class for Leon County schools will begin on Wednesday, August 19.

Latest News

News

Tire marks over ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural draw mixed feelings from Tallahassee residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Less than a week after “Black Lives Matter” was painted near Collegetown, tire marks now cover the mural.

News

Missing five-year-old girl in Madison County found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
The five-year-old girl who went missing overnight in Madison has been found.

News

Tire marks over ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural draw mixed feelings from Tallahassee residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
Less than a week after “Black Lives Matter” was painted near Collegetown, tire marks now cover the mural.

News

Leon Classroom Teacher Association concerned about returning to classroom

Updated: 3 hours ago
Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna says more than half of the parents are planning to send their child back to school for face to face learning.

FHSAA

Report: FHSAA to hold emergency board of directors meeting regarding fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida High School Athletic Association will hold an emergency board of directors meeting next Monday to talk about whether or not to move forward with the fall sports season.

Weather

NOAA: June was the third-warmest on record globally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was another warm June globally, but it also has been a really warm year so far - even in places like Tallahassee.