Leon County Schools announce block scheduling, share parent choice data

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, Leon County Schools announced they will be moving their middle and high schools to a block-schedule for the fall semester of the 2020/21 school year as in-person learning resumes.

The school district made the announcement on social media.

Schedules will alternate daily with periods 1, 3, 5 on one day and 2, 4 ,6 the next. Students will be in school all week days and there are no changes to the length of the day. More info in the coming days. — Leon County Schools (@LeonSchools) July 13, 2020

Periods will be 105 minutes long, not 120 minutes. Apologies for the typos. — Leon County Schools (@LeonSchools) July 13, 2020

The district says there will be no disruption to the regular length of the school day.

“We are constantly fixing the bicycle while we’re riding it,” said LCS Spokesperson Chris Petley when asked about why the announcement was made one hour before the deadline for parents to decide if they will have their students attend in-person classes or attend the online academies this semester.

Petley tells WCTV the plan was devised, then a conversation with principals was held last week before a conference call with nearly 1,000 teachers, followed by a poll.

Parent choice data

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the school district says about 17,000 parents had made their choice; roughly 64% said they’ll have their children return to in-person learning.

The district says parents can change their mind this week, and this week only, with their decision.

LCS also advises parents to pay attention to Tuesday’s school board meeting, as some important decisions will be made, including delaying the first day of school until the 19th.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.