Advertisement

Lions attempting to implement new schemes despite practices getting canceled due to pandemic

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, Leon County Schools announced all in-person workouts were ending for the remainder of the summer.

The decision is one that puts yet another wrench into the plans for the Leon Lions.

As fall practice, hopefully, nears, the Lions look to implement new schemes on both sides of the ball, but with COVID-19 having wiped out spring ball, and Monday’s announcement of summer workouts coming to a close, it’s proving to be a difficult task.

“It might be a scheme that can get this big,” head coach Garrett Jahn said, “But were are going to focus those first two weeks on this part. If we don’t perfect that until week three, then we don’t add more until week three. It might look a little rough at first because it is going to be new to the guys and some of the players and the staff.”

The Lions, like much of the rest of the state, await to hear the FHSAA’s decision on the upcoming season on July 20.

As it currently stands, Leon opens the season August 20 against Trinity Catholic.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blazers

Goff, Blazers preparing for fall camp under uncertainty brought by COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
With fall camp roughly four weeks away for the Blazers, Goff has been preparing his program for the current reality.

Sports

Goff, Blazers preparing for fall camp under uncertainty brought by COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Thankfully for Goff and others, the tightknit coaching community has provided plenty of support and insight in these uncharted waters.

Blazers

Valdosta State Athletic Director gives fall sports update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Valdosta State has provided an update on their plans for fall sports on Tuesday.

Seminoles

2021 meeting between Seminoles, Fighting Irish from Labor Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State has announced the Seminoles 2021 opener against Notre Dame in Tallahassee has moved to Sunday, September 5.

Latest News

Sports

Rickards’ Lewis says McPherson has ‘All attributes you want in a young man’

Updated: 10 hours ago
Rickards High School head football coach Quintin Lewis says senior Terrance McPherson personified what it means to put on a Rickards’ jersey.

Sports

NJCAA approves new schedule; TCC to begin bulk of seasons in January

Updated: 11 hours ago
The National Junior College Athletic Association has approved a new calendar that will move all sports, except for cross country and track, to begin no earlier than January 2021.

FHSAA

Rickards’ Lewis says McPherson has ‘All attributes you want in a young man’

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Rickards High School head football coach Quintin Lewis says senior Terrance McPherson personified what it means to put on a Rickards’ jersey.

Sports

Leon County cancels remaining in-person summer practices

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Leon County Schools have announced all athletic practices have been canceled for the rest of the summer.

FHSAA

Report: FHSAA to hold emergency board of directors meeting regarding fall sports

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida High School Athletic Association will hold an emergency board of directors meeting next Monday to talk about whether or not to move forward with the fall sports season.

Eagles

NJCAA approves new schedule; TCC to begin bulk of seasons in January

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The National Junior College Athletic Association has approved a new calendar that will move all sports, except for cross country and track, to begin no earlier than January 2021.