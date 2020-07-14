Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, July 14 - Evening Update

By Mike McCall
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another hot afternoon in most locations, but showers and storms were moving through some locations Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances will stick around through the evening, then decrease after dusk. It will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 70s.

Rain and storm chances will be back Wednesday with the a stationary front still hanging around the Southeast. Highs will be in the mid 90s inland with temps near 90 along the coast with a 60% chance of rain.

A ridge of high pressure aloft will build in the Southeast from the west. This will help lower rain chances Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 90s inland with lows in the 70s. The upper-level ridge may fizzle out a tad, leading to more of a quiet “zonal” pattern in the lower half of the Lower 48. With more southerly flow in the lower levels that will bring in more moisture, rain chances will begin to climb back into the 50% to 60% range starting Sunday.

