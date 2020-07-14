Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, July 14 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another warm morning with temperatures in the 70s, but those 90s will be back again later today with a a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front across the Southeast will hang around a little longer, but a ridge aloft will build and move eastward. With the front fizzling out, rain chances will drop to near 30% by the end of the work week. Highs will be in the mid 90s this weekend with a partly cloudy sky and a 30% to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

