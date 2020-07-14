Advertisement

Reports: Grant Imahara, host of ‘MythBusters,’ dies at 49

A spokesperson for Discovery, which aired "MythBusters" for 13 years, is said to have confirmed former co-host Grant Imahara’s death Monday.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Grant Imahara, an electrical engineer, roboticist and former co-host of “MythBusters,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 49.

A spokesperson for the Discovery Channel, which aired the show for 13 years, confirmed Imahara’s death early Tuesday to CNN.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara died following a brain aneurysm.

Imahara joined “MythBusters” in its third season in 2005 and co-hosted more than 200 episodes before leaving the show in 2014. He was best known for making robots and operating any other electronics needed to test myths.

He went on to host Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project” in 2016 with fellow “MythBusters” Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

Before “MythBusters,” Imahara worked for nine years in Lucasfilm’s THX and Industrial Light and Magic divisions. While there, he contributed to such films as the “Star Wars” prequels, “The Matrix Reloaded,” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.”

Imahara’s fellow “MythBusters” hosts, Bryon and Adam Savage, paid tribute to him on Twitter Monday night.

Byron posted a picture of herself, Imahara and Belleci, and wrote, “Somedays I wish I had a time machine.”

“I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend,” Savage wrote.

