Rickards Lewis says McPherson has ‘all attributes you want in a young man’

Terrance McPherson prepares for a workout.
Terrance McPherson prepares for a workout.(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When WCTV Sports met with Rickards High football, Coach Quintin Lewis said senior Terrance McPherson personified what it means to put on a Rickards’ jersey. The coach spent more talking about McPherson as a person than a player.

“You’re trying to get me emotional,” Lewis said. “I’m trying not to get emotional.”

Coach Lewis probably thought about how McPherson spoke on gun violence on MLK Day, which effected Rickards when a classmate was slain in September 2019, but there’s much more.

“He’s part of the Omega Lamplighters crew,” Lewis said, “which means he does a lot of community service. He goes out and protests and does community service and he’s here every day on time. The first one here and the last one to leave.”

Lewis said if he had to build a Rickards football player, Terrance McPherson would be the model.

”He has all the attributes you want in a young man,” Lewis said. “He’s going to be a great husband, great father and a great leader later on in whatever he does later in his future.”

Coach Lewis plays McPherson at outside linebacker but feels he really play anywhere on the field.

“He’s a little undersized, but the biggest heart in the world, wonderful grades,” Lewis said, “He’s a great student in the classroom and a great football player. You won’t find a guy that works harder.”

McPherson said he is humbled to here his coach say such nice words about him.

“I grew up around him,” McPherson said. “My dad and him went to college together. For him to say that, he knows that I’ve been busting my tail. I’ve been working hard in the offseason, individually. I just came from a work out before this, so I’m just trying to do everything I can do.”

After a couple of rough seasons as a team, the outside linebacker said the seniors want to change how the community views Rickards football.

”Everybody returning was like we have to do what we have to do,” McPherson said, “Last year, we went 3-7. So now, we know what we want to do. We actually want to pursue our goal and go to state and just win it.”

After college, McPherson wants to major in either journalism or pharmacy and the open his own photography business.

