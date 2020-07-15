Car crash reported in front of State Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A car crash was reported in front of the Old State Capitol building Wednesday morning.

Witnesses tell WCTV a dump truck and a white Dodge Charger collided near the intersection of Monroe Street and Apalachee Parkway.

At first, it was believed the Charger may have been an undercover police unit.

WCTV made calls to the Tallahassee Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FLDE and TPD say it was not their vehicle. Both agencies were at the scene.

Witnesses say there were no injuries in the crash.

