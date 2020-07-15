Advertisement

Car crash reported in front of State Capitol

Witnesses tell WCTV a dump truck and a white Dodge Charger collided near the intersection of Monroe Street and Apalachee Parkway.
Witnesses tell WCTV a dump truck and a white Dodge Charger collided near the intersection of Monroe Street and Apalachee Parkway.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A car crash was reported in front of the Old State Capitol building Wednesday morning.

Witnesses tell WCTV a dump truck and a white Dodge Charger collided near the intersection of Monroe Street and Apalachee Parkway.

At first, it was believed the Charger may have been an undercover police unit.

WCTV made calls to the Tallahassee Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FLDE and TPD say it was not their vehicle. Both agencies were at the scene.

Witnesses say there were no injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three more local school districts delay start

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Valdosta City Schools will not open until after Labor Day. Gadsden County Schools will delay opening by three weeks.

News

Masks 4 Class: getting students masks for school

Updated: 1 hour ago
”This is just a service project from the heart, just coming together to save our children, one mask at a time.”

News

City of Madison to remove confederate monument

Updated: 1 hours ago
The city commission voted 3-2 Tuesday night to remove the 23-foot tall marble obelisk that pays tribute to fallen confederate soldiers from Madison County.

News

Tallahassee police officer placed on leave over “questionable” social media post

Updated: 3 hours ago
TPD Chief Lawrence Revell says he will provide an update once the department’s internal investigation is finished.

Latest News

News

Colburn makes school history as first player to sign flag football scholarship

Updated: 3 hours ago
Godby alum Kaylene Colburn made school history as the first player in the program to sign a college scholarship in the sport.

News

Colburn makes school history as first player to sign flag football scholarship

Updated: 3 hours ago
Godby alum Kaylene Colburn made school history as the first player in the program to sign a college scholarship in the sport.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 15, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 15, 2020

Education

LCS board meeting: What’s to come for Fall 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
The Leon County School Board said Tuesday afternoon the upcoming school year will be constantly changing.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 15, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 15, 2020.

News

LCS board meeting: What’s to come for Fall 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
If coronavirus cases continue to spike, the board says that it or health officials can push the start date back or go completely virtual.