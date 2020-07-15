Colburn makes school history as first player to sign flag football scholarship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Godby alum Kaylene Colburn made school history as the first player in the school’s flag football program to sign a college scholarship.

Colburn is headed to Kansas Wesylan University. She graduated in 2019 and has spent most of this year at home. St. Thomas University and Warner University also expressed interests, but Kansas Weslyan stood out because of its location.

“I like the country,” Colburn said, “Where the school is it’s a little town. It’s just a different state. It’s something new to start fresh on, instead of being in Florida.”

The university wants her on campus on July 22. Colburn said she wants to major in biology and become a marine biologist or a veterinarian.

