Advertisement

Colburn makes school history as first player to sign flag football scholarship

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Godby alum Kaylene Colburn made school history as the first player in the school’s flag football program to sign a college scholarship.

Colburn is headed to Kansas Wesylan University. She graduated in 2019 and has spent most of this year at home. St. Thomas University and Warner University also expressed interests, but Kansas Weslyan stood out because of its location.

“I like the country,” Colburn said, “Where the school is it’s a little town. It’s just a different state. It’s something new to start fresh on, instead of being in Florida.”

The university wants her on campus on July 22. Colburn said she wants to major in biology and become a marine biologist or a veterinarian.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Colburn makes school history as first player to sign flag football scholarship

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Godby alum Kaylene Colburn made school history as the first player in the program to sign a college scholarship in the sport.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 15, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
What’s Brewing? July 15, 2020

Education

LCS board meeting: What’s to come for Fall 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
The Leon County School Board said Tuesday afternoon the upcoming school year will be constantly changing.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 15, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 15, 2020.

Latest News

News

LCS board meeting: What’s to come for Fall 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
If coronavirus cases continue to spike, the board says that it or health officials can push the start date back or go completely virtual.

News

What's Brewing? July 15, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 15, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect temperatures to stay in the mid 90's through the weekend.

FHSAA

Lions attempting to implement new schemes despite practices getting canceled due to pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
As fall practice, hopefully, nears, the Lions look to implement new schemes on both sides of the ball.

News

Tallahassee students excited for upcoming school year despite concerns

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
For kids who are still enjoying the last bit of their summer vacation, they tell WCTV their favorite thing about going back to school.

News

Petition circulates to remove ‘hanging tree’ outside Monticello courthouse

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Residents in Jefferson County are asking for the removal of what is commonly known as the "hanging tree," recognized as the site where African Americans were once hanged.