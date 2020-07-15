Advertisement

FSU hires Central Michigan AD as Seminole Boosters CEO

(WCTV)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Central Michigan athletic director Mike Alford is taking a position at Florida State to become the CEO of Seminole Boosters.

FSU announced the news on Wednesday morning.

“We are excited to welcome Michael Alford to the FSU family,” said FSU President John Thrasher. “As a former student-athlete and a respected leader who has held positions in both Division I athletics and the NFL, Michael brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience to the Seminole Boosters. He has a strong vision for fundraising and membership, and that will build on our culture of excellence and lead us into the future.”

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports that Alford will take over in August after working as Central Michigan’s athletic director since July of 2017.

His background includes marketing experience with the Dallas Cowboys and Alabama athletics.

Last June, FSU formed the Florida State University Athletics Association to reorganize its athletic department and booster club.

“The reorganization of the Seminole Boosters and our Athletics Department will enable FSU to build on the historical success of both organizations,” board chairman Ed Burr said last June. “The creation of FSUAA will ensure that the priorities, mission and focus of the boosters, athletics and the administration will be aligned.”

Alford will replace Andy Miller, who has been the president of Seminole Boosters since 1975. The transition was scheduled to be complete for Miller’s retirement in September.

