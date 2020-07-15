Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Days after reopening two theme parks amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Florida, Walt Disney World is welcoming back visitors to two more theme parks that had been shuttered since March because of the new coronavirus. The Florida theme park resort reopened Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Wednesday. It completed a rolling opening of Disney World’s theme parks that started last weekend with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom welcoming back visitors. The parks were the last of Orlando’s major theme parks to reopen after being shuttered since March. Both Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando opened their doors last month.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has passed the 300,000 mark of confirmed coronavirus cases and is reporting a daily death toll of more than 100 for the third time in the past week. State health officials reported 10,181 new confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing Florida's total to almost 302,000 since the outbreak began in the state March 1. Florida’s rolling seven-day average for deaths is now 92 per day, triple the 31 posted a month ago just before the toll began creeping up and then exploding last week. As of Tuesday, Florida had the No. 2 death rate in country, slightly behind Texas, which has 25% more residents.

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Deputies arrested a 32-year-old woman who they say left her toddler in a hot car while she shopped at a Macy's store in Palm Beach County. Deputies were called to The Mall at Wellington on Monday afternoon when someone spotted the crying child strapped in her car seat inside the car. A deputy broke a window and removed the child. Paramedics said her temperature was 102 degrees. She was treated at the scene and is expected to be OK. Her mother Thamyres Pounce was charged with one count of child neglect and released on bond.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators are searching for a man who they say pulled a gun on a shopper in a Florida Walmart store. Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post that the dispute happened Saturday afternoon. Store security video shows the unmasked man pushing a man in a wheelchair through the store. A shopper wearing a mask approaches them and they exchange words. The video shows the unmasked man flip the middle finger before reaching for his handgun. Deputies say he made a death threat to the other man before leaving the store.