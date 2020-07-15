Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — Florida has surpassed its daily record for coronavirus deaths amid rising global worries of a resurgence, even as researchers announced that the first vaccine tested in the U.S. had worked to boost patients’ immune systems. Florida's 132 new deaths raised the state’s seven-day average to more than double the figure of two weeks ago. The worrisome figures were released just hours before the news about the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. Key final testing of the vaccine will start around July 27, tracking 30,000 people to prove if the shots really work in preventing infection. Tuesday’s announcement focused on findings since March in 45 volunteers.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man ran a red light and caused a crash that left two other people dead shortly after fleeing police. The Palm Beach Post reports that 29-year-old Travon Mitchell was booked early Tuesday into the Palm Beach County Jail on multiple charges. A report says Mitchell's car drove straight toward West Palm Beach officers several times Monday night, forcing them to brake to avoid collisions. About 20 minutes later, officials say Mitchell ran a red light several miles away and slammed into the passenger side of another car. Police say the other car's driver and passenger died at the scene.

MIAMI (AP) — A boating safety organization is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to develop a program to safely dispose of expired flares. The Sea Tow Foundation announced Tuesday that it is launching a pilot program in Florida next year. With the help of a $125,000 Coast Guard grant, a mobile incineration unit will traverse the state and safely dispose of old flares collected from boaters. The Coast Guard requires visual distress signals on all boats operating on coastal waters and the Great Lakes. Flares expire after 3 1/2 years, but throwing them in the trash can be dangerous and damaging to the environment.