Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators are searching for a man who they say pulled a gun on a shopper in a Florida Walmart store. Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post that the dispute happened Saturday afternoon. Store security video shows the unmasked man pushing a man in a wheelchair through the store. A shopper wearing a mask approaches them and they exchange words. The video shows the unmasked man flip the middle finger before reaching for his handgun. Deputies say he made a death threat to the other man before leaving the store.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — Florida has surpassed its daily record for coronavirus deaths amid rising global worries of a resurgence, even as researchers announced that the first vaccine tested in the U.S. had worked to boost patients’ immune systems. Florida's 132 new deaths raised the state’s seven-day average to more than double the figure of two weeks ago. The worrisome figures were released just hours before the news about the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. Key final testing of the vaccine will start around July 27, tracking 30,000 people to prove if the shots really work in preventing infection. Tuesday’s announcement focused on findings since March in 45 volunteers.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has set a one-day coronavirus death record for the state. Tuesday's record of 132 cases is in line with its skyrocketing fatality rate over the past week and its rapidly growing number of cases over the last month. The 132 deaths is a 10% jump over the previous record set just Thursday. The latest jump likely includes deaths that happened Saturday or Sunday but weren't reported until Monday. Still, the rolling seven-day average is now 81 deaths per day, currently the second-highest in the country behind Texas, and double the 39 averaged two weeks ago.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man ran a red light and caused a crash that left two other people dead shortly after fleeing police. The Palm Beach Post reports that 29-year-old Travon Mitchell was booked early Tuesday into the Palm Beach County Jail on multiple charges. A report says Mitchell's car drove straight toward West Palm Beach officers several times Monday night, forcing them to brake to avoid collisions. About 20 minutes later, officials say Mitchell ran a red light several miles away and slammed into the passenger side of another car. Police say the other car's driver and passenger died at the scene.