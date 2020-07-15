Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR

Deputy: Mom left toddler in hot car while shopping at Macy's

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Deputies arrested a 32-year-old woman who they say left her toddler in a hot car while she shopped at a Macy's store in Palm Beach County. Deputies were called to The Mall at Wellington on Monday afternoon when someone spotted the crying child strapped in her car seat inside the car. A deputy broke a window and removed the child. Paramedics said her temperature was 102 degrees. She was treated at the scene and is expected to be OK. Her mother Thamyres Pounce was charged with one count of child neglect and released on bond.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK FIGHT

Video: Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over mask

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators are searching for a man who they say pulled a gun on a shopper in a Florida Walmart store. Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post that the dispute happened Saturday afternoon. Store security video shows the unmasked man pushing a man in a wheelchair through the store. A shopper wearing a mask approaches them and they exchange words. The video shows the unmasked man flip the middle finger before reaching for his handgun. Deputies say he made a death threat to the other man before leaving the store.

2020 CENSUS

Census takers to visit homes that have not responded

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Thousands of census takers are about to begin the most labor-intensive part of America’s once-a-decade headcount. They will be visiting the 56 million households that have not yet responded to the 2020 questionnaire. The visits that start Thursday kick off a phase of the census that was supposed to begin in May before it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The virus forced the Census Bureau to suspend field operations for a month and a half. Census takers will ask questions about who lives in a household and the residents’ race, sex and relations to each other.

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GLOBAL

Florida virus deaths surge, vaccine research moves forward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — Florida has surpassed its daily record for coronavirus deaths amid rising global worries of a resurgence, even as researchers announced that the first vaccine tested in the U.S. had worked to boost patients’ immune systems. Florida's 132 new deaths raised the state’s seven-day average to more than double the figure of two weeks ago. The worrisome figures were released just hours before the news about the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. Key final testing of the vaccine will start around July 27, tracking 30,000 people to prove if the shots really work in preventing infection. Tuesday’s announcement focused on findings since March in 45 volunteers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida sets new one-day state virus death record with 132

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has set a one-day coronavirus death record for the state. Tuesday's record of 132 cases is in line with its skyrocketing fatality rate over the past week and its rapidly growing number of cases over the last month. The 132 deaths is a 10% jump over the previous record set just Thursday. The latest jump likely includes deaths that happened Saturday or Sunday but weren't reported until Monday. Still, the rolling seven-day average is now 81 deaths per day, currently the second-highest in the country behind Texas, and double the 39 averaged two weeks ago.

POLICE SHOOTING-TENNESSEE

Tennessee police return fire in car chase, 1 dead 1 wounded

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say one person was killed and one was wounded when officers returned gunfire during a vehicle pursuit. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a state trooper saw a Chevy Tahoe reportedly occupied by a man wanted on murder charges in Florida and tried to stop him on Interstate 40. Knox County deputies joined the chase. The bureau says the driver kept going and at least one occupant of the vehicle fired shots at officers, who returned fire. One occupant was pronounced dead and the other was being treated at a hospital. No more information was immediately released.

FATAL CRASH-FLEEING POLICE

Man charged in crash that killed 2 people

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man ran a red light and caused a crash that left two other people dead shortly after fleeing police. The Palm Beach Post reports that 29-year-old Travon Mitchell was booked early Tuesday into the Palm Beach County Jail on multiple charges. A report says Mitchell's car drove straight toward West Palm Beach officers several times Monday night, forcing them to brake to avoid collisions. About 20 minutes later, officials say Mitchell ran a red light several miles away and slammed into the passenger side of another car. Police say the other car's driver and passenger died at the scene.

BOAT FLARE DISPOSAL

Boat flare disposal program coming to Florida

MIAMI (AP) — A boating safety organization is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to develop a program to safely dispose of expired flares. The Sea Tow Foundation announced Tuesday that it is launching a pilot program in Florida next year. With the help of a $125,000 Coast Guard grant, a mobile incineration unit will traverse the state and safely dispose of old flares collected from boaters. The Coast Guard requires visual distress signals on all boats operating on coastal waters and the Great Lakes. Flares expire after 3 1/2 years, but throwing them in the trash can be dangerous and damaging to the environment.

BC-FL-MOTORCYCLE DEATHS

2 killed in separate South Florida motorcycle crashes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed in separate motorcycle crashes in South Florida about two hours apart on Monday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says the first crash occurred in Dania Beach around 4 p.m. and the second happened around 6 p.m. in Oakland Park, to the north of Fort Lauderdale. In the first crash, officials say a man was riding a motorcycle along a set of railroad tracks when he reached a crossing and was hit by a car trying to drive over the tracks. In the second crash, officials say the rider struck a raised concrete median and suffered severe head trauma.

FELONS VOTING-FLORIDA

Florida urges US Supreme Court to keep stay on felon voting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to turn down a request by voting rights advocates to lift a stay on a federal judge’s ruling that allowed Florida felons to regain the right to vote, regardless of unpaid fines and other financial obligations. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month granted a request from Florida’s governor to review a May ruling that was deeply critical of how Florida has set up road blocks for hundreds of thousands of felons seeking access to the ballot box. The appellate court has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Aug. 18, the same day as Florida’s primary.