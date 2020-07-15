Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GLOBAL

Florida virus deaths surge, vaccine research moves forward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — Florida has surpassed its daily record for coronavirus deaths amid rising global worries of a resurgence, even as researchers announced that the first vaccine tested in the U.S. had worked to boost patients’ immune systems. Florida's 132 new deaths raised the state’s seven-day average to more than double the figure of two weeks ago. The worrisome figures were released just hours before the news about the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. Key final testing of the vaccine will start around July 27, tracking 30,000 people to prove if the shots really work in preventing infection. Tuesday’s announcement focused on findings since March in 45 volunteers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida sets new one-day state virus death record with 132

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has set a one-day coronavirus death record for the state. Tuesday's record of 132 cases is in line with its skyrocketing fatality rate over the past week and its rapidly growing number of cases over the last month. The 132 deaths is a 10% jump over the previous record set just Thursday. The latest jump likely includes deaths that happened Saturday or Sunday but weren't reported until Monday. Still, the rolling seven-day average is now 81 deaths per day, currently the second-highest in the country behind Texas, and double the 39 averaged two weeks ago.

FELONS VOTING-FLORIDA

Florida urges US Supreme Court to keep stay on felon voting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to turn down a request by voting rights advocates to lift a stay on a federal judge’s ruling that allowed Florida felons to regain the right to vote, regardless of unpaid fines and other financial obligations. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month granted a request from Florida’s governor to review a May ruling that was deeply critical of how Florida has set up road blocks for hundreds of thousands of felons seeking access to the ballot box. The appellate court has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Aug. 18, the same day as Florida’s primary.

STRANDED MOTORIST-SHAQUILLE O'NEAL

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that O'Neal stayed with the woman on Monday until deputies arrived at the scene. He fist-bumped the deputies who thanked him for his help. The woman is heard on the video posted to Facebook telling deputies that her tire blew out, forcing her to stop. O'Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, said he was passing through Gainesville.

HURRICANE MICHAEL-INDICTMENTS

Ex-official pleads guilty in $5M hurricane fraud scheme

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city official pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to bilk the federal government out of $5 million in Hurricane Michael cleanup money. U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe announced Tuesday that former Lynn Haven community services director David Wayne Horton pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Horton admitted to signing and certifying fraudulent time sheets that claimed workers had performed hurricane cleanup work for the city. Four other charged in the scheme, including former Lynn Haven City Manager Michael White, had previously pleaded guilty. The hurricane two years ago caused catastrophic damage to Bay County.

FUGITIVE ARRESTED

Man who was on the run 5 years surrenders to FBI in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The FBI arrested a fugitive who'd been on the run for five years when he arrived at Miami International Airport last week. Jonathan Cifuentes flew into Miami International Airport in federal custody on Friday and was arrested on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He was wanted for a 2015 shooting at a Doral club. The agency then took him to jail, where he is being held on two counts of attempted premeditated murder and one count of discharging a fire arm in public. Cifuentes arranged the surrender through his Miami attorney Antonio Valiente.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-ASSOCIATE

Maxwell denied bail on Epstein-related sex abuse charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend has been denied bail and will remain behind bars on charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell appeared in a video court hearing in Manhattan, where she pleaded not guilty. Maxwell, 58, has been held without bail since her July 2 arrest at her million-dollar New Hampshire estate. She was charged with recruiting at least three girls, one as young as 14, for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 1997. An indictment alleged that she helped groom the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them. Epstein killed himself in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

TURTLE EGGS TAKEN

Florida men charged with poaching protected sea turtle eggs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have been charged with stealing 93 protected sea turtle eggs. Federal prosecutors in West Palm Beach announced charges Monday against Carl Lawrence Cobb and Bruce Wayne Bivins. They each face three felony counts, including violating the Endangered Species Act. A criminal complaint says Cobb dropped Bivins off at the Singer Island Beach, just north of Palm Beach, on the night of May 24. Florida wildlife officers say they spotted Bivins taking the eggs and then recovered them after stopping Cobb's truck. The eggs were relocated by marine biologists. Investigators say the men had been planning to sell the eggs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Doctor: Miami becoming 'epicenter' of coronavirus outbreak

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A top doctor is warning that Florida’s rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases is turning Miami into the “epicenter of the pandemic," and an epidemiologist says the region’s situation “extremely grave.” Their assessments come as Florida recorded more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday after a record-setting weekend. The spike partly reflects the larger number of tests being performed but also a high percentage of those returning positive. The state set a national daily record of more than 15,000 cases reported Sunday. The state added another 35 deaths Monday, with the one-week average remaining at 71 per day.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

Florida man charged with setting store on fire after protest

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested on charges that he helped start a fire that engulfed a building housing a Champs Sports store in Tampa during unrest that followed a protest over the death of George Floyd in May. Federal authorities said Monday that Terrance Lee Hester surrendered in Oswego, New York, last week and is facing a charge of damaging or destroying by fire a building used in interstate commerce. According to a criminal complaint, the 20-year-old Tampa man was identified in surveillance video as throwing a flaming piece of cloth into the Champs store through a broken window.