Advertisement

Mich. man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.
The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.(Source: Michigan Lottery Connect)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) - A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.

The Michigan Lottery said the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe, Michigan, to put air in a tire. He needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7′s scratch-off ticket.

"The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake. He offered to exchange it for me but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!" the man said in a statement released Tuesday by the Lottery.

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Lottery said.

The man plans to buy a new home then save the remainder of his winnings.

Each $20 ticket for the Lucky 7′s game, which launched in December 2019, offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

Education

LCS board meeting: What’s to come for Fall 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Leon County School Board updates on what is to come for 2020 School Year

National Politics

Tuberville beats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
President Donald Trump made a last-minute attempt to end the comeback hopes of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff, promising that former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville would have a direct line to the Oval Office if elected senator.

Coronavirus

The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

National

Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
President Donald Trump has signed a bill and executive order that he says will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

National

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Updated: 4 hours ago
Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire.

National

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

Updated: 4 hours ago
An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.

National

Shaq stops to help driver with a blown out tire in Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

FHSAA

Lions attempting to implement new schemes despite practices getting canceled due to pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
As fall practice, hopefully, nears, the Lions look to implement new schemes on both sides of the ball.

News

Tallahassee students excited for upcoming school year despite concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
For kids who are still enjoying the last bit of their summer vacation, they tell WCTV their favorite thing about going back to school.