New walk-up COVID testing site set to open Thursday in Tallahassee

FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the initial weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running out again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management will open a new walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Tallahassee on Thursday.

Testing will be offered in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 1490 Capital Circle NW. People will be able to get tested without a referral or appointment, according to Leon County officials. State leaders tell the county the site could collect as many as 400 samples per day.

This will be the second walk-up testing site in Tallahassee. The first, which is located at FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium, has been operating since late April. It has slowly increased its testing capacity to 500 people a day.

Testing in Tallahassee is also available, by appointment, at the Patients First site now located at the Northwood Centre.

CVS stores at 1708 North Monroe Street and 5466 Thomasville Road North offer testing, with registration required in advance.

Tallahassee Primary Care Associates also offers testing at its lab by appointment.

Finally, One Blood is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

