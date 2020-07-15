Advertisement

Patients First moves rapid COVID testing to Northwood Centre

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Patients First is now operating its COVID-19 rapid testing site at the Northwood Centre on North Monroe Street to avoid traffic issues caused at its Mahan Drive location.

The site, which opened Tuesday, offers testing for coronavirus, with results in about 15 minutes instead of the typical wait of five to seven days. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We test both patients who have COVID-19 symptoms and those without symptoms who are worried that they may have been exposed,” Patients First says on its website.

Patients First faced challenges at the Mahan Drive location, as people lined up for testing backed up traffic. In June, WCTV spoke to businesses on Mahan who expressed their displeasure with the bumper-to-bumper traffic blocking their driveways.

To alleviate the traffic issues, Patients First moved to testing by appointment only to reduce the lines. Testing at the Northwood site will also be appointment only. Patients must register online at its website.

Staff at Patients First say at least 150 to 200 people a day are getting the rapid tests.

