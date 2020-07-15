Advertisement

Quincy Police arrest two more in connection to November fatal shooting

QPD says they have arrested 22-year-old Damion Gaymon (left) and 22-year-old Tyrell Jackson (right), both from Quincy, in connection to a fatal shooting in November of 2019.
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says they have arrested two more people in connection to the November 2019 deadly shooting of Karlos Campbell.

QPD says they have arrested 22-year-old Damion Gaymon and 22-year-old Tyrell Jackson, both from Quincy.

According to officials, both have been charged with homicide and are being held in the Gadsden County Jail.

Officials say a third suspect is still wanted, 20-year-old Jakeem Kelly of Midway.

Quincy Police are still searching for Jakeem Kelly, a suspect in the November 2019 deadly shooting of Karlos Campbell.
Anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts should call 911. If anyone has information about this case they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS or contact Capt. Robert Mixson with the QPD CID at (850) 627-0138.

In February, Quincy officials arrested 26-year-old Vornell Davis, also in connection with the murder.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

