Tallahassee students excited for upcoming school year despite concerns

(WITN)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of noon Tuesday, Leon County Schools say about 60% of parents have decided to have their students return back to the classroom for the upcoming fall semester.

The district says schools are contacting parents who have not made a decision and expect to have called everyone by the end of the week.

The school year is expected to start on Wednesday August 19.

For kids who are still enjoying the last bit of their summer vacation, they tell WCTV their favorite thing about going back to school.

“Hanging out and learning new stuff,” said eighth grader Dana Carmona.

“Playing with my friends on the playground,” said elementary schooler Sammy Louis.

Although the school year will look different for this fall, Sammy’s grandfather says the school district is doing a great job with the new adjustments.

“So he is ready to get back to learning with his peers and ready to get back to school,” said Richard Daly, Sammy’s grandfather.

He says if needed his family will take Sammy out of school if things take a turn for the worst.

“We can always drop back and go back to homeschool but I prefer to see the kids back in school with their teachers and classmates,” said Daly.

LCS superintendent Rocky Hanna says he is confident the school district has a successful plan in place.

“We will be mask up we will be wearing cloth face coverings throughout the transitions, on the buses, and in classrooms to protect both our students our teachers and their loved ones,” said Hanna.

It’s a well needed boost of confidence for parents and grandparents during an unusual time.

“I think it’s a good thing and I think he’s really enjoying looking forward to it,” said grandfather, Richard Daly.

The Leon County school board is expected to approve the August 19 start date.

