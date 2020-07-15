Tallahassee police officer placed on leave over “questionable” social media post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department announced Wednesday morning it has placed one of its officers on leave over a “questionable” social media post.

It is unclear at this point what exactly the officer posted online; however, TPD Chief Lawrence Revell says he will provide an update once the department’s internal investigation is finished.

Revell says he was made aware of the officer’s post over the weekend.

“I hold every representative of TPD to the highest standard, whether on duty or off,” Revell said. “I immediately called for Internal Affairs to open an investigation to determine if the post violates law or any TPD policy.”

TPD says the officer was placed on leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation, which is the department’s protocol.

“As police officers, we must always be cognizant that our behavior is a reflection of our peers and agency,” Revell said. “My expectations for our conduct have been and will continue to be clearly communicated internally. Any shortcomings will be reviewed, and violations will not be tolerated.”

